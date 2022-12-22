Fifa deletes viral tweets after posts appear to troll Cristiano Ronaldo

Football's world governing body faced huge backlash from fans and the post is still fuelling anger among the Portuguese forward's supporters

Football fans wearing masks of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina forward Lionel Messi. Photo: AFP

For his legions of football fans, the debate about Lionel Messi's right to be regarded as the greatest footballer in history is officially over after the Argentine led his team to a jaw-dropping World Cup victory against France in Qatar on December 18.

Fifa, football's world governing body, did not waste time after the match to declare Messi as the GOAT. On it's Twitter account it declared, “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete," accompanied with a picture of Messi holding his World Cup trophy.

That post was, however, not appreciated by fans of other football superstars and fans of the GOATs locked horns on Twitter. After facing backlash from Cristiano Ronaldo fans, claiming that the organisation is taking a dig at the Portuguese player, Fifa has now deleted the tweet.

Fans slammed the post as being bias and "officially" elevating the Argentinian above the Portuguese. One account posted on the platform saying, "Fifa have no business having the goat debate is over in an official tweet from their official account," stating this would naturally fuel controversies among fans.

The organisation then deleted another tweet, but not before it was noticed by thousands of Ronaldo's followers. The deleted tweet had a photo of Ronaldo with his thumb up with the text: "Thumbs up if you really enjoyed the FIFAWorldCup."

According to fans, tweet appeared to troll Cristiano Ronaldo who has been lying low on social media after heartbreaking World Cup exit.

Photo: AP

"Fifa deleted this tweet after getting called out for being biased and receiving backlash. A professional account of the biggest football organisation in the world. It has always been Ronaldo vs the rigged system," tweeted a Ronaldo fan.

Another wrote, "People saying the GOAT debate is over when it has just started to heat up. Messi may have won the WC but Ronaldo will always be the GOAT. Media is against him, Fifa is against him and he has a lot of hater but still he has managed to win the Most Fifa and Uefa awards in history."

In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D'Or awards and six European Golden Boots. There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

Photo: AFP

The only remaining gap on Messi's CV -- a World Cup victory -- was comprehensively filled in on Sunday night over the course of 120 mesmerising minutes at the Lusail Stadium.

In his final World Cup appearance -- a record-breaking 26th for what it's worth -- Messi scored twice as Argentina battled to a 3-3 draw in extra-time before prevailing on penalties.

Former England and Barcelona forward Gary Lineker tweeted: "It's been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He's a gift from the footballing Gods."

"Lionel Messi. The best ever," was the instant verdict of England midfielder Declan Rice after Sunday's triumph. "We will never see a player like Messi ever again."

Whether Messi really is the 'greatest ever' is a question, of course, that is as futile as the answer is subjective, a parlour game that boils down to the eye of the beholder.

What is undeniable though is that by sheer volume and range of silverware, Messi has won more than the other serious rivals to his "G.O.A.T" status.

