Cristiano Ronaldo to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr football club from Jan 1, 2023: Reports

This comes after a Virginia jury ordered Heard to pay $10 million to her former husband
Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play for Saudi Arabia's football club Al Nassr next year, according to Spanish sports daily newspaper Marca. The move is expected to take place on Jan 1, 2023, and upon signing the agreement, Ronaldo will remain with the club until June 2025.
The Portugese striker ended his relationship with Manchester United days before the Fifa World Cup kicked off in Qatar, leaving him free to sign with another team – reportedly the same time that talks of signing with Al Nassr first began.
With Saudi Arabia's aspiration of hosting the 2030 World Cup on the horizon, the arrival of Ronaldo into the kingdom is considered a state signing, and is likely to put Saudi on the world football map. Indeed, Ronaldo's signing-on fee is estimated to be just under a whopping 100 million euros, and will be accompanied by further monetary incentives through advertising.
The total value of his contract with Al Nassr will be approximately 200 million euros per season, Marca estimates – this will make the Portugese footballer the highest-paid sportsman in the world.
French professional football manager Rudi Garcia will be Ronaldo's coach, and Ronaldo will be partnered by Spanish central defender Alvaro Gonzalez.
ALSO READ:
This comes after a Virginia jury ordered Heard to pay $10 million to her former husband
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, who overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons are demanding safe passage to Afghanistan
They say a new lightweight 'cryomesh' can be manufactured cheaply, which better preserves coral
Bosses may not agree with every move Musk makes, but many of them think he’s right on the big-picture stuff. Tech companies are bloated and unproductive. Woke HR departments have gone too far. Workers should stop being activists and focus on doing their jobs
Harrison Ford is shifting from big screen to small but not easing his pace
Wreckage occurred when plastic dinghy hit rocks on the shore off Lesbos
The former prime minister says Bajwa provided relief to PM Shahbaz Sharif in a mega money laundering case
If they were allowed to compete, it would be a mistake, he says, since it would be interpreted as a sign that 'the world supposedly condones their terror'