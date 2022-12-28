Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to 'political ban' in Fifa World Cup, says Turkish President Erdogan

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
The President of Turkey has said that Cristiano Ronaldo should not be compared to Argentina's Lionel Messi since the former was subjected to a 'political ban' in the Fifa World Cup.
According to Andalou Agency, in a speech on Sunday, the President commented on the World Cup, saying that Ronaldo was 'wasted' and that his psychology was ruined as he was sent into the pitch with just 30 minutes remaining in the match.
He added that Ronaldo stood for the Palestinian cause.
The forward came onto the field in the match against Morocco as a substitute in the second half, but failed to push his team into victory. The loss marked Portugal's - and Ronaldo's - World Cup exit.
His tearful face after the loss became one of the lasting images of the world tournament.
ALSO READ:
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena