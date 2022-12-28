Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to 'political ban' in Fifa World Cup, says Turkish President Erdogan

He remarks that Argentina's Messi cannot be compared to the Portuguese football star for this reason

The President of Turkey has said that Cristiano Ronaldo should not be compared to Argentina's Lionel Messi since the former was subjected to a 'political ban' in the Fifa World Cup.

According to Andalou Agency, in a speech on Sunday, the President commented on the World Cup, saying that Ronaldo was 'wasted' and that his psychology was ruined as he was sent into the pitch with just 30 minutes remaining in the match.

He added that Ronaldo stood for the Palestinian cause.

The forward came onto the field in the match against Morocco as a substitute in the second half, but failed to push his team into victory. The loss marked Portugal's - and Ronaldo's - World Cup exit.

His tearful face after the loss became one of the lasting images of the world tournament.

