Federer to retire after next week's Laver Cup

The Saudi racer and teammate Adam Christodoulou win Race One in the International GT Open – their fourth Pro-Am class victory of the 2022 season
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, saying next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.
"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old," Federer said on Instagram.
"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.
"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."
The Saudi racer and teammate Adam Christodoulou win Race One in the International GT Open – their fourth Pro-Am class victory of the 2022 season
Team Abu Dhabi star looks to extend remarkable unbeaten run in Italy
It was a first loss in eight games in all competitions for Tottenham
Khanna has been working in the IPL since 2009
Haaland blossomed into one of the world's most feared strikers during two-and-a-half years in Germany, scoring 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund
Alcaraz made it to Valencia the day before Spain were to debut against Serbia in the group stage on Wednesday
The city is the seventh stop on the global league’s calendar — which includes iconic venues such as Bermuda, Chicago, Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Sydney and San Francisco
The Lions came up with a clinical performance to defeat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final in Dubai