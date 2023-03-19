F1 Saudi GP: Perez takes pole after Verstappen suffers car problem

The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Sergio Perez claimed pole position for Sunday's Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to salvage pride for Red Bull after Max Verstappen was forced out of qualifying with a driveshaft failure in Q2.
The 33-year-old Mexican clocked a best lap in one minute 28.265 seconds to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who faces a 10-place grid penalty, by 0.155sec in a closely fought qualifying session.
It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th.
"Good job guys," said Perez. "Hopefully, Max will be able to fight through in the race and we can enjoy a good result. We've got a good car and it's a good circuit for me."
As a result of Leclerc's penalty, two-time champion Fernando Alonso will start from the front row of the grid for Aston Martin alongside Perez after winding up third fastest ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Carlos Sainz, who was fifth in the second Ferrari.
Lance Stroll was sixth in the second Aston Martin ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes and rookie Oscar Piastri of McLaren.
Pierre Gasly was 10th for Alpine.
"Red Bull are on a different planet," said Leclerc, who will set off from 12th on the grid.
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s
Australia has been bolstered by the return from injury of all-rounders Marsh and Glenn Maxwell ahead of the three-match ODI series against the 2023 World Cup hosts