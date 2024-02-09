Excitement in the air for Silver Jubilee edition of President of UAE Endurance Cup

The President of UAE Endurance Cup has a 6.30 am start on Saturday. - Instagram

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 9:30 PM

The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba will host the Silver Jubilee edition of the President of UAE Endurance Cup on Saturday, February 11th.

Run over a distance of 160 km the event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The village has completed its preparations for the event and entertainment activities will continue until February 18 to celebrate the silver jubilee of the race.

Veterinary examination procedures for the participating horses and the weighing of riders took place on Friday, February 10

The ride itself will take place from 6:30 am on Saturday.

Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of the Village, praised the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for all the events and activities organised and hosted by the village every season.

"Excitement is in the air as we prepare to launch the 25th edition of the President of UAE Endurance Cup," he said.

"This year marks a special Silver Jubilee and the village will come alive with a diverse programme of activities, events, and seminars.

"From discussions on local and global horse-related topics to fascinating insights into sports arbitration, the programme delves deep into the equestrian world,” Al Ameri added. “Renowned experts will share their valuable knowledge and successful experiences, offering invaluable insights to both riders and workers in the sector.

"The race holds a special place in everyone's hearts, bearing the name of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.,” said Al Ameri.

“We've crafted a comprehensive and integrated programme this year, ensuring everyone in the equestrian sector benefits from expert knowledge and inspiring stories."

