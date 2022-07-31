England Euro win an inspiration for girls and women: Queen

Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned, the monarch said in a statement

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. — AP

By AFP Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 11:52 PM

England's Euro 2022 football win "will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations", Queen Elizabeth II said on Sunday.

England players celebrate the victory. — UEFA Women's Euro Twitter

"Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned," the monarch said in a statement. "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations."