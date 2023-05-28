Emirati gymnast Lamia Tariq Malallah wins bronze medal in international event

After featuring in six straight seasons in the Champions League Liverpool have failed to qualify for Europe's premier competition
Rising Emirati gymnast Lamia Tariq Malallah proved her talent yet again by winning the bronze medal in the 6th International Emirates Cup (May 26-28) at the Danube Sports Complex in Dubai.
Lamia, the only Emirati rhythmic gymnast in the UAE, came up with a superb performance in the event that saw the participation of some of the best young gymnasts from Russia, Israel, Armenia, USA, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Italy.
In the the 2011 A Category Lamia earned a grand total of 69.150 points to earn her place on the podium.
Lamia, who was inspired to take up gymnastics after watching Russia’s Margarita Mamun win the 2016 Olympic gold medal, claimed the third position on the podium in Dubai behind two Russian gymnasts — silver medallist Elizaveta Kirey (69.600 points) and gold medallist Kira Lablochnikova (80.900 points).
With her forte being her artistry and elements, she performed with ease despite having to compete with gymnasts from Russia, a country that has a history of producing world and Olympic champions in the sport.
But Lamia's performance proved that the UAE can also compete with the best in gymnastics.
The youngster is now looking forward to her next FIG competition in Spain next month.
