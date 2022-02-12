Dutchman van Marwijk fired as UAE coach for second time

India score a thumping 96-run victory over the West Indians
Sports23 hours ago
Bert van Marwijk has been fired as head coach of the UAE, with two rounds of Asia’s World Cup preliminaries remaining.
The UAE Football Association announced on social media on Saturday that the Dutchman, who led his home nation to the 2010 World Cup final, and the team’s entire technical staff had been dismissed.
Van Marwijk was in his second spell with the UAE after returning to the role in December 2020.
His initial stint had run for eight months from March to December 2019 until he was fired following a loss to Qatar at the Gulf Cup.
The 69-year-old leaves with the UAE in third place in Group A of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers and still in the running for a place at the finals in Qatar via a pair of playoffs.
The UAE missed out on an automatic berth after Iran and South Korea confirmed their places at the finals last month by securing the top two places in the group.
However, third place in the standings guarantees a playoff against the third-placed team in Group B of Asia’s preliminaries, with the winners facing South American opposition in an intercontinental eliminator.
The UAE next face Iraq on March 24, before taking on South Korea five days later.
India score a thumping 96-run victory over the West Indians
Sports23 hours ago
590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates, up for grabs during the two-day event
Sports1 day ago
15-year-old Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance, confirmed the International Testing Agency
Sports1 day ago
The burly 50-year-old also accused his former training ground Germany of failing to back Ukraine at their time of dire need
Sports1 day ago
UAE see Fifa Club World Cup as catalyst for progress and the UAE FA is aiming to build on European model of technical development
Sports1 day ago
Michael Masi's position is under intense scrutiny after he was accused of bending the rules to allow Max Verstappen the chance to beat Lewis Hamilton
Sports1 day ago
Here’s a selection of who could be the smartest buys at the two-day IPL auction starting at 11 am IST on Saturday, in Bengaluru
Sports1 day ago
The story of how the original four-man Jamaican crew defied the odds to race at the Calgary Games was immortalised by the 1993 film
Sports2 days ago