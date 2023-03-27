UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai World Cup 2023: How Japan conquered the richest horse race in the world

Japan’s Ushba Tesoro wins the $30.5 million dollar Dubai World Cup. The world’s richest race is held for a 27th year at Meydan Grandstand attracting horse racing enthusiasts from all over the world.

by

Michal Michelle Divon

Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM

Michal Michelle Divon
Michal Michelle Divon

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Dubai turns up in style at the World Cup Gala

videos

Dubai turns up in style at the World Cup Gala

International gathering of guests and horsemen attending the 2023 Dubai World Cup from around the world were treated to a generous dose of Arabian hospitality at the luxurious Armani Hotel. The gala reception, which followed the official Post-Position Draw, was held under the shadow of the stunning Burj Khalifa and featured a world-class menu crafted by the hotel’s leading culinary experts

videos