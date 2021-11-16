Dubai to host international ski competitions

Tue 16 Nov 2021

Ski Dubai will host its first FIS-accredited international ski competitions in association with Dubai Sports Council and UAE Winter Sports Federation this week.

The UAE was ratified as an Associate Member of the International Ski Federation (FIS) at the International Ski Congress earlier this year following a five-year campaign spearheaded by Majid Al Futtaim and Ski Dubai in collaboration with the UAE Winter Sports Federation.

Over the course of four days (November 17-20), Ski Dubai will host four FIS-accredited events including the UAE FIS National Alpine Championships and the Para Alpine Asia Cup events.

The competitions will see over 40 skiers from 20 countries compete including Winter Olympic athletes.

Flying the flag for the UAE are Hassan Al Fardan, Abdulla Khafin Albalooshi, Hamda Alsuweidi and Theyab Almuhairi, who will make history as the first Emirati snow sports athletes to compete at an international competition when they take to the slopes of Ski Dubai.

Hamel Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the Emirates Winter Sports Federation, said: “It is very exciting to welcome the first officially accredited ski races in Dubai! It’s a great chance for us to see our young talent competing and experience official ski races for the very first time. We are grateful to Ski Dubai for hosting these prestigious competitions, which contribute to putting the UAE on the map as a snow sports destination.”

In recent years, Ski Dubai has been fueling huge growth in sporting tourism within the region and fostered a winter sports culture in the UAE. Each year, more than 80,000 people are introduced to skiing and snowboarding.

The state-of-the-art facility has also established itself as a hub for international competitions, such as The World Cup and Para Snowboard World Cup, which attract both competitors and spectators from around the globe and contribute to the UAE’s tourism industry.