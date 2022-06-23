Dramatic moment: Coach saves US swimmer from drowning at world championships

Romanian teenager David Popovici smashed the world junior record as he powered to victory to take gold in the men's 200 metres freestyle event
Sports2 days ago
American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.
Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronised swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.
She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.
It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American’s swim partner Lindi Schroeder.
“Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest,” Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca on Wednesday.
“I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest.”
In a statement on the US Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday’s team event.
Romanian teenager David Popovici smashed the world junior record as he powered to victory to take gold in the men's 200 metres freestyle event
Sports2 days ago
Five-times world champion Seebohm said the decision would encourage swimmers to stay in the sport
Sports2 days ago
“It’s one of the best shots I ever hit, there’s no doubt about it,” he told reporters
Sports3 days ago
The 23-year-old Slovenian overcame compatriot Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida in the final stage
Sports3 days ago
The 2018 World Cup hero faced racist abuse after his penalty miss at Euro 2020
Sports3 days ago
India's Olympic champion claims his first win of the year at the Kuortane Games in Finland
Sports3 days ago
The Japanese suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 event in Rome in the lead-up to the French Open
Sports4 days ago
Driver health has been put in the spotlight at the Canadian Grand Prix with teams told to put safety before performance and address the problem of cars bouncing dramatically at high speeds
Sports4 days ago