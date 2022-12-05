Abu Dhabi T10: Deccan Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers to retain title

Debutants Morrisville Samp Army beat Team Abu Dhabi by 79 runs in the third place play-off match

Deccan Gladiators celebrate winning the title. — Abu Dhabi Cricket

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recording an emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

It was a brilliant show from Deccan Gladiators who had to win the Eliminator against Team Abu Dhabi and then beat Samp Army in the second qualifier on Saturday to reach the final. By winning the final too through disciplined cricket they recorded three victories in a row to display their might in cricket’s shortest format.

Earlier in the day, debutants Morrisville Samp Army marched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4 overs to record an emphatic 79-run victory in the third place play-off match.

Samp Army had posted 127 for 2 through Andries Gous’s brilliant knock of 68 off 33 balls with six boundaries and five sixes. Team Abu Dhabi’s batting cracked before the tight bowling of Samp Army. Bas del Leede and Kashif Daud bagged three wickets each backed by Akif Raja with two wickets.

New York Strikers who reached the final by topping the points table and beating Samp Army in the first qualifier could not raise their game in the final. Deccan Gladiators had posted 128 for 4 in 10 overs through David Wiese’s unbeaten 43 off just 18 balls with two boundaries and four sixes. His skipper Nicholas Pooran scored 40 runs off 23 balls with five boundaries and a six. Pooran not only lifted the trophy but also bagged the player of the tournament award.

Chasing the target, New York Strikers could muster only 91 for 5 in 10 overs against the tight and disciplined bowling led by Josh Little (2 for 4) and Mohammad Hasnain (2 for 14).

Brief scores: (final)

Deccan Gladiators bt New York Strikers by 37 runs.

Deccan Gladiators 128 for 4 in 10 overs (Nichloas Pooran 40, David Wiese 43n.o, Akeal Hosein 2 for 16)

New York Strikers 91 for 5 in 10 overs (Jordan Thompson 22n.o, Kieron Pollard 23rtd hurt, Josh Little 2 for 4, Mohammmad Hasnain 2 for 14)

Player of the Match: David Wiese.

Player of the tournament: Nicholas Pooran

Third place play-off:

Morrisville Samp Army bt Team Abu Dhabi by 79 runs.

Morrisville Samp Army 127 for 2 in 10 overs (Moeen Ali 23, Andries Gous 68, Karim Janat 27n.o)

Team Abu Dhabi 48 in 8.4 overs (Bas de Leede 3 for 18, Akif Raja 2 for 9, Kashif Daud 3 for 3)

Player of the Match: Andries Gous