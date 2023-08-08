Danube Sports World joins hands with InsuranceMarket.ae for cricket tournament

This partnership aims to bring together the spirit of sportsmanship and the importance of financial security

Anis Sajan, VC of Danube Group and Avinash Babur, ACII - CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 7:05 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 7:06 PM

Danube Sports World is collaborating with InsuranceMarket.ae, the leading insurance platform in the UAE, for Summer Slam 2023, an indoor cricket tournament.

This partnership aims to bring together the spirit of sportsmanship and the importance of financial security, emphasising the shared values of teamwork and protection.

The cricket league promises to showcase outstanding sporting talent while raising awareness about the significance of insurance in safeguarding individuals and businesses alike.

The signing ceremony for this association was held at Danube Sports World in the presence of Anis Sajan, VC of Danube Group and Avinash Babur, ACII - CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae.

The cricket tournament is currently being played at the state-of-the-art Danube Sports World and includes participation from various organisations and communities competing for the coveted championship title.

InsuranceMarket.ae will take the opportunity to educate attendees about the importance of insurance planning and risk management, ensuring they are equipped to protect their interests both on and off the field.