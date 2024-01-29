Curry wins Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open in a grandstand finish

Champion Padraig Curry (left) with Yas Links Club Captain Damien Ward at the prize presentation of the Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men's Open.- Supplied photo

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 12:09 AM

Padraig Curry (Yas Links Abu Dhabi) shot a second-round level par 72 for a 36-hole total of 146, two over par, to win the 2024 Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open.

The wind was far less fresh than for the first round and was in the opposite direction for round two – thus challenging the players in all aspects of their game over the two days.

First-round leader Seldon, playing off a +2 handicap, opened up with a round-one 71 and had a one-shot overnight lead. He shot a second round four over par 76 to have to settle for the runners-up spot, one shot back of the winner. Four bogeys on his last four holes was a costly finish for Seldon.

Scratch golfer Curry, current Yas Links Club Champion, playing in the final three-ball of the day with Seldon and Ben Alexander (YLAD) – was in third place overnight, three behind Seldon, bogeyed holes 4, 5 and 6 and with a birdie on seven to be out in 38 made no ground up on the leader over the 70’s tee course.

A birdie on hole 10, followed by an eagle on hole 12 put Curry in the mix. Dropped shots on holes 15 and 16 saw Curry slip somewhat – but a birdie two on hole 17 and a par five on the home hole saw him take the title – the 14th edition of this prestigious event on the UAE golfing calendar.

Curry said after his round: “This is a big win for me. I want to thank Yas Links Abu Dhabi for hosting this tournament. The condition of the golf course was excellent along with the administration. I am so pleased to win the title at my home course against such a strong field.”

Dan Byrne (The Els Club) shot a level par second-round 72 to finish in sole third on 149.

Last year’s winner Marcus Dutton (JGE) shot a best-of-the-day 69, by a clear three shots, to move up to tied fourth following an opening 81.

Martin Duff, Director of Golf at Yas Links Abu Dhabi commented: “We have had a grandstand finish here today worthy of our Men’s Open.

“It is tremendous to see one of our own members take the trophy – well played Padraig. We have had an exciting finish between Curry and Seldon that could have gone either way or even to a play-off.

“hank you to all players for supporting our Men’s Open.”

The 2024 Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open is supported by Al Masood Automobiles as well as being a qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 Men’s Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit.

Results

(6,849 Yards, Par 72).

Curry (YLAD) 74. 72. 146.

Seldon (DCGYC) 71. 76. 147.

Byrne (The Els Club) 77. 72. 149.

Dutton (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 81. 69. 150.

Alexander (YLAD) 72. 78. 150