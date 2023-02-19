Cummins says Australia to review shot choice after India loss

Seventeen-year-old Dubai resident exits at hands of Katarina Zavatska, but looks to positives and vows to keep working hard to ensure future opportunities
Skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday admitted Australia's batsmen slipped "away from their methods" after an over-reliance on sweep shots hastened their collapse in a six-wicket Test loss to India.
The tourists' resumed on 61-1 but lost their remaining wickets in just over 90 minutes to fold for 113 in a dismal morning session on a tricky, low-bouncing New Delhi pitch.
India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dazzled with seven wickets to bring down the curtains on Australia as the hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
"Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped," said Cummins after his team's second straight Test loss inside three days.
"Everyone controls their own game, some balls just have your name," he added. "But I think there will be a review. Shot choice, did we go about it the right way?"
Six of the 10 Australian batsmen including Steve Smith and David Warner's concussion substitute Matt Renshaw fell after attempting the sweep or reverse sweep as Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three, wreaked havoc.
"I thought they bowled really well, it's not easy out there, but perhaps some guys went away from their methods," Cummins told reporters.
"Each batter has their own way to go about it. I don't think there's any one size fits all rule. Unfortunately, quite a few of us got out with kind of cross-batted shots, which might not be our preferred method."
Australia posted a competitive 263 in the first innings with India coming one-run short of the total on Saturday in what had been a closely fought match.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the sweep was "not a very good option" for the tourists.
"Stepping out to the spinners was probably the safer option," he added. "That is my view."
The third Test starts on March 1 at Indore with Cummins hopeful that "a bit of a refresh" will spur a turnaround for his side and better application from the batters.
"That's quite an experienced change room, a few of the batters have scored runs in similar conditions before, they found a way. So absolutely, it's still a series to draw."
Australia lost Warner to concussion after he got hit on his head in the first innings but Cummins hasn't ruled the opener out of the third Test.
"Davey is still a bit sore and sorry. So we'll manage and see how he goes over the next few days."
