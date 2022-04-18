Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

'It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel'

By Web Desk Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 10:41 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 10:53 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday announced the death of his newborn son.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The Portuguese football legend thanked doctors and nurses for their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you." The note was co-signed by Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The couple had announced in October that they were expecting twins. They have four children together: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, eldest son Cristiano Jr. and youngest Alana Martina.

