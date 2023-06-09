WTC final: Rahane, Thakur lead fightback as India reaches 260/6 at lunch

Both teams are using the ODI series, which starts today, to prepare for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe
Ajinkya Rahane completed a fighting half-century on his comeback match on the third morning of the World Test Championship final.
Resuming on the overnight score of 151 for five, India got off to a disastrous start as Australian pacer Scott Boland clean bowled Srikar Bharat.
Bharat, the wicketkeeper-batsman, failed to add to his overnight score of five.
But Rahane (89 not out off 122 balls), with support from Shardul Thakur (36 not out off 83 balls) continued to fight for India with a defiant 108-run unbroken partnership for the seventh wicket.
India reached 260 for six at lunch on Day Three in reply to Australia's first innings total of 469.
It was a brilliant knock from Rahane who also completed 5,000 Test runs.
India needs to make at least 270 runs to avoid the follow on.
