World Test Championship Final: All you need to know about the summit clash between India and Australia

The two sides square off at The Oval in London from tomorrow

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 9:48 PM

India and Australia will square off in the second over ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London from tomorrow.

And while it will be a second final for India, who went down to New Zealand by eight wickets in the inaugural iteration in Southampton, Australia will be contesting the final for the first time.

The two leading teams in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle will contest in what should be a riveting affair on neutral turf.

Here is a lowdown on the WTC final:

When: June 7 to 11

(A reserve day is in place on June 12 and can be used to make up for any loss of playing time during the five scheduled days, according to the ICC)

Where: The Oval, London

Time: 1.30pm onwards (UAE Time)

Prize money: The winners will take home $1.6 million, while the runners-up will get $800,000

The nine other teams that participated in the Championship — inaugural champions New Zealand, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh — will share $3.8 million

If the final is drawn, tied or abandoned...India and Australia will be declared joint winners

How did Australia and India qualify?

Teams were ranked on percentage of WTC points won in eligible Test matches.

Australia finished on top of the standings with 66.67% of their possible points after accumulating 152 points from 19 Tests. It included 11 victories and five draws, as Australia won four of their six series played in the WTC cycle. The only series Australia lost in the cycle was the last they played when they faced India on the sub-continent and slumped to a 2-1 defeat.

India finished second with 58.8% of their possible points as they collected 127 points in 18 Tests, securing a top-two spot after beating Australia in the four-Test series on home soil and having other results go their way. They also took out four of the six series played in the WTC cycle and finished with 10 wins and three draws.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav. Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner. Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw.

