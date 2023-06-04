Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill attend FA Cup final in London

The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the FA Cup final between English Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United along with young batter Shubman Gill at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Pictures from the match went viral on social media in which the trio is seen sitting in the VIP stand.
Kohli was also seen posing with a few fans during the match.
Manchester City beat fierce rival Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday for its second trophy of the season, having already clinched the Premier League title.
City will bid for a treble when it takes on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Kohli and Gill are part of the Indian team that is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia which will start at the Oval in London on June 7.
A big fan of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Kohli follows football with a passion and even co-owns FC Goa club in the Indian Super League (ISL).
Gill is fresh from an outstanding IPL season in which he scored 890 with three hundreds for runner-up Gujarat Titans.
