Unique player awards at DP World ILT20

The DP World International League T20 introduces Black, Red, Green, White and Blue Belts as the player awards in the inaugural season

Robin Uthappa became the first player to receive the Green Belt. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 8:50 PM

In pursuit of making the DP World International League T20 one of the most innovative leagues in the world, the organisers have put a strong focus on implementing creative ideas and concepts throughout.

While the players are getting a chance to experience a number of distinct initiatives, such as the usage of fan-engaging Smartball technology on the field, the cricketing superstars are being presented with a unique set of awards during the competition, which kicked off following a glittering opening ceremony at the Dubai International on January 13.

The tournament is being held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The ILT20 has introduced five sets of Belts namely; Green Belt, White Belt, Black Belt, Red Belt and Blue Belt in the inaugural season.

The Green Belt will be presented to the highest scorer of the tournament, while the top wicket-taker will receive the White Belt.

In a bid to keep the fans talking and the players aiming higher, the Green and White Belts will move from player to player as and when the cricketers reach the top of the highest scorer and highest wicket-taker charts respectively during the course of the league.

After a player climbs to the top of the most runs scored or most wickets taken tables in a particular innings, he will receive his Belt at the end of that particular innings and will appear for an interview donning the Belt draped proudly over his shoulder.

Robin Uthappa became the first player to receive the Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls against Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Uthappa is currently leading the top run-scorer’s chart with 122 runs in the competition so far.

Once the winning team has lifted the magnificent DP World ILT20 tournament trophy, and as part of the final presentations, the coveted Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team.

Also during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognised and receive the stunning Red Belt, acknowledging his crowd-pleasing, consistent efforts.

Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season.

Speaking about the unique set of player awards, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, said: "We wanted to come up with something new with regard to the player awards and we are thrilled to introduce the various Belts, which will add another kind of flavour to the tournament. We anticipate the Belts will be a big hit among the players, something they will strive to receive, and the fans will come to recognise as a symbol of greatness around the globe.”