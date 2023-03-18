UAE cricketer hits fourth-fastest century in history of Men's ODI

Bringing up his century in just 41 deliveries, Asif Khan helped UAE to a massive total of 310/6 in their clash against Nepal in Kirtipur

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 2:27 PM

Asif Khan, a 33-year-old cricketer, part of the UAE national team, has risen to new heights as he hit the fourth fastest century in men's ODI cricket history.

Bringing up his century in just 41 deliveries, Asif helped UAE to a massive total of 310/6 in their Cricket World Cup League 2 clash against Nepal in Kirtipur.

Taking over from Vriitya Aravind, who kept UAE's innings steady, Khan played in full flow from the very first ball.

Making easy work of the Nepal bowlers, Asif pummelled 11 sixes and 4 fours in his knock. Nepal who were hoping to restrict UAE to a low total, had to see their disciplined bowling efforts come undone against a rampaging Asif, with the visitors setting the hosts a target of 311 in the all-important encounter.

Asif's knock was one for the record books and now ranks as the fourth fastest ton in Men's ODI cricket history, only behind AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson and Shahid Afridi.

Here is the list of the current standings:

Fastest hundreds in Men's ODIs

Player Deliveries Opposition AB de Villiers 31 West Indies Corey Anderson 36 West Indies Shahid Afridi 37 Sri Lanka Asif Khan 41 Nepal Mark Boucher 44 Zimbabwe

