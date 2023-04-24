Sydney Cricket Ground gates named after Tendulkar, Lara

Cricket Australia said that visiting players would pass through the gates on their way to the pitch from the away dressing room in the Members Pavilion

The Brian Lara-Sachin Tendulkar Gates honouring the legends at the SCG. — Twitter

By Reuters Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 2:58 PM

A set of gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) have been named in honour of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to mark the Indian's 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of the West Indies batsman's innings of 277 at the ground.

Cricket Australia said that visiting players would pass through the gates on their way to the pitch from the away dressing room in the Members Pavilion. Home players access the field via gates named after Australian great Don Bradman.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India," Tendulkar, who scored three centuries in five tests at the SCG and celebrated his birthday on Monday, said in a Cricket Australia news release.

"I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian."

Lara, a frequent visitor to Australia, scored his brilliant double century in his first Test at the ground in January 1993.

"I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is," said the 53-year-old Trinidadian.

"The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."