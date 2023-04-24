Sydney Cricket Ground gates named after Tendulkar, Lara

The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
A set of gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) have been named in honour of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to mark the Indian's 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of the West Indies batsman's innings of 277 at the ground.
Cricket Australia said that visiting players would pass through the gates on their way to the pitch from the away dressing room in the Members Pavilion. Home players access the field via gates named after Australian great Don Bradman.
"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India," Tendulkar, who scored three centuries in five tests at the SCG and celebrated his birthday on Monday, said in a Cricket Australia news release.
"I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian."
Lara, a frequent visitor to Australia, scored his brilliant double century in his first Test at the ground in January 1993.
"I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is," said the 53-year-old Trinidadian.
"The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO