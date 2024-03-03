Stage set for DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: 'I came here to win', says Coleman after sprinting to gold
The DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024 (March 6-12) will be held at the Vision Cricket Center in Madam, Sharjah, a press release said.
Organised by Sports Spice, this event is a celebration of inclusivity and excellence in cricket, bringing together teams from six countries — Australia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
The opening ceremony will take place on March 5 at Hotel Fortune Atrium, Dubai.
The tournament will feature 18 matches. The semifinals will be held on March 11, followed by the final on March 12.
The matches promise to deliver exciting cricketing action, showcasing the talent and skill of deaf cricket players from around the world.
"We are thrilled to host the DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024 and provide a platform for these talented athletes to shine," said Ratika Kadyan and Darshi Choubisa, Managing Partners of Sports Spice.
"This event is not just about cricket; it's about breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity in sports. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this remarkable event and supporting these exceptional players."
