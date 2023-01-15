Sri Lanka bundled out for 73 as India win third ODI by 317 runs

Earlier, star Indian batter Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 166 not out off just 110 balls as India made 390 for five

India's Mohammed Siraj (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 6:22 PM

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj (4/32) destroyed the Sri Lankan batting line-up as India got the visitors all out for 73 to complete an emphatic 317 runs win in the third and final one-day international in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Earlier, star Indian batter Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 166 not out off just 110 balls as India made 390 for five.

Kohli hit 13 fours and eight sixes against the helpless Lankan bowlers.

It was Kohli's 46th hundred in one-day cricket and 74th overall in international cricket.

Opener Shubman Gill also scored a fine 116 off 97 balls and shared a 95-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) for the first wicket.

Sri Lanka now face a tough task to avoid a clean sweep, having lost the first two matches of the series.

Kohli also became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on Sunday, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five.