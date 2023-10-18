PCB lodges complaint with ICC over fan behaviour during India-Pakistan match

A two-shot win helps him qualify for the Luckiest Ball on Earth final
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the ICC over "inappropriate conduct" of the fans during its team's high-profile World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad.
The PCB also lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council over lack of visas issued to Pakistani journalists and fans hoping to attend the 2023 World Cup.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023,' the PCB posted on X, formerly Twitter.
"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023."
After Pakistan's defeat to India, head coach Mickey Arthur complained that the World Cup "seemed like a BCCI event" due to lack of Pakistan support at the stands.
During the marquee match that ended in a convincing win for India, videos of Pakistani players being subjected to religion-centric chants and boos were also circulated.
Earlier in the day, PCB's cricket management committee head Zaka Ashraf came back from India amid speculations that the Pakistan Board was considering lodging a protest with the ICC over "some of the incidents" during their World Cup match against India.
Pakistan are currently fourth in the standings with two wins in three games, their only loss being the one against India.
