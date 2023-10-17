Exclusive: I have received a lot of love in India, says famous Pakistani fan

Mohammad Bashir also revealed why he will support India in Ahmedabad if they reach the World Cup final

Mohammad Bashir, the US-based Pakistani fan, during a World Cup match in India. — X

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 1:51 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 1:54 PM

Amid the uproar over some Indian fans’ boorish behaviour towards Babar Azam’s team during Saturday’s high-profile World Cup clash and the delay in issuing visas to Pakistan’s supporters and media for the global event, one Pakistani man’s heart is filled with gratitude for India.

Mohammad Bashir, the US-based Pakistani fan popularly known as ‘Bashir Chacha’ (Bashir Uncle) and ‘Chacha Chicago’ (Uncle Chicago), arrived in Hyderabad even before the Pakistan team landed in the Telangana capital.

In three weeks since his arrival, Bashir, as the lone Pakistani supporter in the ongoing World Cup in India, has captured the imagination of the cricket-loving world.

Draped in the colours of Pakistan and Indian national flags, Bashir smiles from ear to ear as he cheers for his team from the stands, embodying the spirit the sport stands for.

But the passionate cheerleader fell ill at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Pakistan’s bowlers came under a merciless attack from Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The dehydrated fan was sent to an Ahmedabad private hospital where IV fluids got him back on his feet.

“I am fine now. People have been so helpful here and they have shown so much love that I don’t know how to thank them,” Bashir told the Khaleej Times over the phone from India.

Love is the only word that comes to Bashir’s mind when he speaks of India and its people.

“I have received a lot of love from people here in India. It’s been the same in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. I have faced no issues at all in India. People here have welcomed me with open arms, they have treated me so well, and they have given me so much love,” he mused.

Perhaps, it’s only fitting that India’s cricket lovers have warmed the heart of a Pakistani man who owns a restaurant in Chicago where his family serves a rich blend of Indian and Pakistani cuisines.

“I moved to Chicago 40 years ago, but my wife is from Hyderabad, so yes, you can call me India’s ‘daamad’ (son-in-law),” he laughed.

“I have been to Hyderabad so many times. It’s like my second home now.”

Mohammad Bashir during Pakistan's first match at the World Cup against Netherlands in Hyderabad. — AFP

Bashir is now planning to stay in India until the end of the World Cup, regardless of Pakistan’s results in the tournament.

“I am here for the entire tournament. I know Pakistan is not going to reach the final. India will be there in the final, they are playing so well. I will be there for the final too, and I will cheer for the Indian team and Rohit,” he said.

“Look, at the end of the day, I am a cricket lover. Yes, I am Pakistani and I support Pakistan, but I love cricket!”

Remarkably, Bashir doesn’t name any Pakistani cricketer when you ask him about his favourite players.

“(MS) Dhoni will always be my number one player. Then there is Rohit and (Virat) Kohli,” he said before gushing over his greatest moment as a cricket fan.

Mohammad Bashir with MS Dhoni

“You know I landed in Mohali for the 2011 World Cup semifinal (between India and Pakistan) without a match ticket. Dhoni came to know about this, and he gave me a ticket,” Bashir recalled.

“As I said, I have always received love in India. In fact, I will tell all Pakistanis to visit India at least once in life because they should see the culture and the love people here for everyone.”

Bashir then expressed his gratitude for Dubai-based Indian cricket coach Gopal Jasapara who also attended the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad.

Mohammad Bashir with Dubai-based Indian cricket coach Gopal Jasapara in Ahmedabad. — Supplied photo

“I actually went to Ahmedabad without a match ticket. That’s where I met Gopal Sir. When he came to know I was desperately looking for a ticket, he offered me a ticket. He also gave me a ride to the stadium,” he said.

“He has never met me before and yet he was willing to do everything in his capacity to help me. That’s the love I am talking about and I can never ever forget this in my life!”

