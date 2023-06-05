Look: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sport India’s brand-new jersey ahead of WTC final

Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
With just two days to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India cricketers were seen sporting the brand-new jersey designed for the longest format of the game. In a tweet shared by the Indian cricket board, skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj can be seen wearing the test kit by sportswear giant Adidas. “Lights. Camera. Headshots,” the tweet read.
Apart from Rohit and Kohli, other Indian players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shubman Gill can also be seen in the pictures. India will take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship from June 7 at The Oval in London.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a multi-year partnership with Adidas as the official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team. “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey.
With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Apart from the kit, Adidas also designed Team India’s jerseys for the T20I and ODIs. While a dark blue shade was opted for the T20I jersey, the ODI jersey had a tinge of a light blue colour. The jerseys, for all three formats of the game, were launched last week.
Coming back to on-field developments, after the completion of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Team India cricketers will now shift focus to the WTC final against Australia. India and Australia had last met earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India had emerged victorious 2-1 in that four match Test series. After facing a defeat in the maiden WTC final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma’s men will now be aiming to go one step further.
Meanwhile, Australia entered the WTC final after claiming the top spot in the standings. Australia suffered a big jolt ahead of the match after pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the contest due to an injury. Hazlewood was replaced in the WTC final squad by Michael Neser.
