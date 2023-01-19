IPLT20: Gulf Giants thrash Dubai Capitals

Chasing 182, the Dubai Capitals folded up for 80, the lowest total of the tournament so far

James Vince of Gulf Giants plays a shot during the match against Dubai Capitals.

The roles were reversed this time with the Gulf Giants defending a target, while the Dubai Capitals were chasing for the first time. And it was the former who showed they are adept at both.

A brilliant bowling spell by former South Africa and current Namibia all-rounder David Wiese and a third successive half-century from captain James Vince, the highest run scorer of the tournament so far, witnessed the Gulf Giants trample the Dubai Capitals by a whopping 101 runs in the inaugural DP World International League (ILT20) on Thursday night.

After Vince had struck a sublime 76 from 48 deliveries that was studded with four boundaries and four sixes, Wiese took three scalps, including two in an over, to finish with impressive figures of 3-3 from two overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

England pacer Chris Jordan then came and polished off the lower order, for a stellar victory, which vaulted them to the top of table.

Vince, the 31-year-old from Sussex, leads the run charts with 224 runs, followed by countryman Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers, who is way behind at 147.

Jordan leads the wicket takers’ list with six scalps with Wiese in second with five wickets.

“Pleasing to contribute to the win but three wins is a nice start for us,” Player of the Match Vince said at the post-match presentation.

“Nice little reward,” said Jordan, who is the leading wicket taker.

“Most importantly, we've gone three wins out of three. That's what matters to me. Nice for us to bat first and for the batters to relay what they thought was the hardest ball to hit. Ideal length was around the 7-8 metre mark,” he added.

Earlier, the Gulf Giants threw the gauntlet, coming up with a competitive 181-6. They owed their total down to Vince. And although they encountered a blip along the way with UAE medium pacer Akif Raja removing Vince and David Wiese off successive deliveries, Shimron Hetmyer provided some late fireworks to put them back on track.

After surviving a leg before appeal, England’s new product Rehan Ahmed smacked Fabian Allen, who had replaced Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza for this game, for three successive boundaries as 13 runs came off the West Indian left-arm spinner’s over.

Vince and Australian T20 globetrotter Chris Lynn took the Gulf Giants to 47-1 at the end of the powerplay. The team reached 50 thereafter with Raja bowling a tidy over.

Vince then hammered Allen for six, four and six off consecutive balls in the 10th over as 20 runs came off it. And he brought up the team’s 100 in 11.4 overs with a six off Bangladeshi off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, wide of long-on.

Lynn, fresh off his pyrotechnics with the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash where he hit a handful of half-centuries, made a run-a-ball 25 before Rahman brought an end to the second wicket partnership. Vince and Lynn’s strong alliance was worth 82 and it came from 54 deliveries.

The Gulf Giants suffered a mini collapse with Dubai Capitals captain Rovman Powell, who came on to bowl his first over, getting rid of Gerhard Erasmus, off the fourth ball.

Twin wickets, including the prized one of Vince, saw Raja on the threshold of a hat trick. But Liam Dawson averted the danger.

Suddenly it seemed that the Gulf Giants would have to settle for a much lower total, but Hetmyer’s blitz saw them end up with a stiff total. Hetmyer and Dawson, who came with a neat cameo of 18 from 13 balls, put on 54 runs from 30 deliveries for the sixth wicket.

Raja and Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana picked up two wickets each.

BRIEF SCORES

Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 101 runs

Gulf Giants: 181-6 (James Vince 76, Shimron Hetmyer 37 not out, Chris Lynn 25, Liam Dawson 18; Akif Raja 2-23, Isuru Udana 2-41)

Dubai Capitals: 80 all out in 14.3 overs (Dasun Shanaka 23, Joe Root 20; David Wiese 3-3, Chris Jordan 3-12, Richard Gleeson 2-14)

Player of the Match: James Vince

TODAY’S MATCH

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Zayed Cricket Stadium, 6 pm