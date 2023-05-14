IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals bowled out for 59 as RCB bounces back

Chasing 172, Rajasthan Royals batting order collapsed against some very good bowling from RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wayne Parnell (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler. — AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back with a thumping 112-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Sunday.

Chasing 172, Rajasthan Royals was bowled out for a paltry 59 on the back of an outstanding bowling performance from RCB.

South African Wayne Parnell (3-0-10-3) was the pick of the RCB bowlers.

Earlier, captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a challenging 171 for 5.

Opting to bat, Du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Maxwell (54 off 33 balls) continued their strong form on a slower pitch.

Anuj Rawat hit 29 not out off just 11 balls down the order to take the RCB total past the 170 mark as they added 51 runs in the last five overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved up to the fifth place in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, faces a must-win situation in its last league stage game against Punjab Kings, having collected 12 points from 13 games.

