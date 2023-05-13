IPL 2023: Dhawan praises Prabhsimran, bowlers as Punjab keeps hopes alive

Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes ended with the 31-run defeat

By Team KT Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 11:07 PM

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan praised centurion Prabhsimran Singh and his bowlers after the team registered a 31-run win over Delhi Capitals, who was knocked out of contention in the process.

Prabhsimran’s magnificent maiden IPL hundred was well complemented by Harpreet Brar’s four wicket haul as Punjab Kings overcame Delhi's challenge.

If Prabhsimran showed tremendous resolve during his 65-ball 103 to single-handedly power PBKS to 167 for 7, Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) then spun a web to strangle Delhi’s chase as the home side managed just 135 for 8, despite a sizzling 27-ball 54 by skipper David Warner.

"The way we brought the game back was amazing. Credit goes to the spinners and then the fast bowlers for closing it out," Dhawan said.

The win took Punjab to 12 points from 12 games, just outside the top four but it will need to win the next two matches as well to keep alive the hopes of reaching the playoff.

Earlier, while none of his batting colleagues could cross 20 runs on a sluggish pitch, Prabhsimran’s perseverance paid off as he lifted Punjab from 46 for 3 to a competitive total.

"It was an amazing knock (by Prabhsimran). I rate this knock quite high, playing that sort of a knock with that high strike-rate and the shots he has played against the turn as well - it was amazing. Because of that innings, we could reach that big total," Dhawan said.

In reply, Warner and Phil Salt provided a flying start to Delhi’s chase but the spin duo of Brar and Chahar triggered a collapse with the hosts inexplicably losing six wickets for just 19 runs to slip from 69 for no loss to 88 for 6 in 10.1 overs.

Brar and Chahar were rewarded for bowling full and straight as wickets tumbled like nine pines at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

If Brar saw the back of Warner, Phil Salt (21), Rilee Rossouw (5), Manish Pandey (0), Chahar picked up wickets of Mitchell Marsh (3) and Axar Patel (1) in their quota of four overs.

With 66 needed off 36 balls, Aman Khan (16) and Praveen Dubey (16) tried their best before becoming the victims of Nathan Ellis (2/21) as DC slumped to its eighth loss in 12 games to stay at the bottom with eight points.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings beats Delhi Capitals by 31 runs.

Punjab Kings 167/7 (Prabhsimran Singh 103, Sam Curran 20; Ishant Sharma 2/27)

Delhi Capitals 136/8 (David Warner 54; Harpreet Brar 4/30, Rahul Chahar 2/16)