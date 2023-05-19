IPL 2023: Rajasthan beats Punjab by four wickets to keep playoff hopes alive

Impact substitute Dhruv Jurel sealed the win for RR with a six in the final over

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot. — PTI

By PTI Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 10:28 PM

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets to keep its slim playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League in Dharamshala on Friday.

Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer struck 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare.

The win kept RR, which finished its league campaign with 14 points, in the hunt but their fate also depends on results of other matches.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 187/5 (Sam Curran 49 not out, Jitesh Sharma 44, M Shahrukh Khan 41 not out; Navdeep Saini 3/40)

Rajasthan Royals 189/6 in 19.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 51, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50, Shimron Hetmyer 46, Riyan Parag 20; Kagiso Rabada 2/40)