IPL 2023: Rajasthan beats Punjab by four wickets to keep playoff hopes alive

The original antitrust suit was intended to combat the PGA Tour's decision to suspend golfers for competing on the Saudi Arabia-backed startup tour without consent
Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets to keep its slim playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League in Dharamshala on Friday.
Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer struck 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare.
The win kept RR, which finished its league campaign with 14 points, in the hunt but their fate also depends on results of other matches.
Brief scores:
Punjab Kings 187/5 (Sam Curran 49 not out, Jitesh Sharma 44, M Shahrukh Khan 41 not out; Navdeep Saini 3/40)
Rajasthan Royals 189/6 in 19.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 51, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50, Shimron Hetmyer 46, Riyan Parag 20; Kagiso Rabada 2/40)
The original antitrust suit was intended to combat the PGA Tour's decision to suspend golfers for competing on the Saudi Arabia-backed startup tour without consent
Spaniard poised to leapfrog the record-setting Serbian into top spot in the world rankings after the ongoing Italian Open
Athletes search for ways to fund their competition at the 2024 Paris Games after governing body stops providing financial support
Kohli is just three short of equalling Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries in the world
The American was ruled out for next week's event at Oak Hill Country Club following right ankle surgery that could see him miss a whole calendar year
With Netflix scheduled to release a documentary detailing his famed performance in the 800 metres at the 2012 London Games Amos hopes it will sell for approximately 7.5 million Botswana pulas (Dh 2 million)
Jessica Pegula said she was left disappointed for not being allowed the opportunity to address fans after she and Coco Gauff lost ro Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final
Top players will battle it out in four franchise teams, each consisting of three male and three female players