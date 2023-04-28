IPL 2023: Lucknow beats Punjab after scoring second highest total in tournament history

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs in Mohali on Friday to vault to second on the points table.

After racking up 257-5 — the second-highest total in the tournament, Lucknow had Punjab all out for 201 in 19.5 overs.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants posted the second-highest total with the explosive batting of Marcus Stoinis, aided by Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's innings.

Mayers started the power hitting, scoring 54 off 24 balls, and Stoinis continued the momentum by scoring 72 off 40 balls. Ayush Badoni contributed with 43 off 24, however, Nicholas Pooran's dangerous 45 off 19 balls at the end provided the second biggest target of 258

Punjab bowlers went expensive, with debutant Gurnoor Brar conceding 42 runs in three overs with an economy of 14 while Kagoso Rabada dismissed two batters, and Arshdeep, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

HIGHEST TOTALS

> 263-5 — RCB vs PWI, 2013

> 257-5 — LSG vs PBKS, 2023

> 248-3 — RCB vs GL, 2016

> 246-5 — CSK vs RR, 2010

> 245-6 — KKR vs PBKS, 2018

