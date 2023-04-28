IPL 2023: Lucknow beats Punjab after scoring second highest total in tournament history

The 21-year-old An will be brimming with confidence when she steps on the court against Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs in Mohali on Friday to vault to second on the points table.
After racking up 257-5 — the second-highest total in the tournament, Lucknow had Punjab all out for 201 in 19.5 overs.
Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants posted the second-highest total with the explosive batting of Marcus Stoinis, aided by Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's innings.
Mayers started the power hitting, scoring 54 off 24 balls, and Stoinis continued the momentum by scoring 72 off 40 balls. Ayush Badoni contributed with 43 off 24, however, Nicholas Pooran's dangerous 45 off 19 balls at the end provided the second biggest target of 258
Punjab bowlers went expensive, with debutant Gurnoor Brar conceding 42 runs in three overs with an economy of 14 while Kagoso Rabada dismissed two batters, and Arshdeep, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.
HIGHEST TOTALS
> 263-5 — RCB vs PWI, 2013
> 257-5 — LSG vs PBKS, 2023
> 248-3 — RCB vs GL, 2016
> 246-5 — CSK vs RR, 2010
> 245-6 — KKR vs PBKS, 2018
The 21-year-old An will be brimming with confidence when she steps on the court against Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai
Englishman Tom Lewis posted an eight under par round of 64 to take a one shot lead
The series offers both sides the opportunity to feel out each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November
The 2019 world champion recorded an impressive 21-15, 22-20 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in Dubai
India will have their best players with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy leading the challenge
This was the first gold medal in the event for the UAE team
Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of legendary Indian badminton player Pullela Gopichand, is hoping to qualify for the 2024 Olympics
Nineteen former DP World Tour winners with a combined 46 top tier wins between them will tee it up this week, including Stephen Gallacher, David Howell and Alvaro Quiros