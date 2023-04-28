IPL 2023: This batter becomes fourth impact player to score a duck this season

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu once again came in as an impact player but again failed to make runs resulting in CSK's failure to chase a massive score of 203 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

The veteran Indian batter was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Ravichandran Ashwin, in the process, becoming the fourth impact player to lose his wicket without opening his account.

As of now, Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw leads the chart with two ducks as an impact player against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Anukul Roy also joined this list after losing his wicket for a duck against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians' young batter Nehal Wadhera also came in as an impact player against Punjab Kings but failed to open his account.

