IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beats Kolkata Knight Riders to go top of the table

Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields
Gujarat Titans pulled off a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders to move to the top of the table on Saturday.
Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten half-century and opener Shubman Gill played a handy knock as the Titans overhauled the 180-run target with 13 balls to spare at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Mohammed Shami picked three wickets, while Noor Ahmad and Josh Little took two each, for the Titans.
Earlier, an explosive half-century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and an entertaining cameo by birthday boy Andre Russell powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 179-7.
ALSO READ:
Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields
Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
The Ferrari driver this week released a four minute composition entitled 'Aus23 (1:1)' and the track was soaring in the Apple iTunes top song rankings alongside hits by the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus
The 21-year-old An will be brimming with confidence when she steps on the court against Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai
Englishman Tom Lewis posted an eight under par round of 64 to take a one shot lead
The series offers both sides the opportunity to feel out each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November
The 2019 world champion recorded an impressive 21-15, 22-20 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in Dubai
India will have their best players with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy leading the challenge