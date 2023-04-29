IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beats Kolkata Knight Riders to go top of the table

Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten half-century and opener Shubman Gill played a handy knock as the Titans overhauled the 180-run target

Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar. — AFP

By Team KT & ANI Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 6:38 PM

Gujarat Titans pulled off a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders to move to the top of the table on Saturday.

Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten half-century and opener Shubman Gill played a handy knock as the Titans overhauled the 180-run target with 13 balls to spare at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mohammed Shami picked three wickets, while Noor Ahmad and Josh Little took two each, for the Titans.

Earlier, an explosive half-century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and an entertaining cameo by birthday boy Andre Russell powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 179-7.

