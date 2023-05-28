IPL 2023 final: What happens if match between CSK, Gujarat Titans gets washed out due to rain

The covers have come back on two times ever since rain caused a delay, so much so that even a toss hasn't taken place yet

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 8:57 PM

With millions of people eagerly waiting for the IPL final to commence, after rains have caused a major delay, there is one question on everyone's mind: 'What if the match doesn't take place today?'

It is still possible for the rain to reduce and the covers to come off. According to the IPL website, it is possible for a five-over match to take place today if rain subsides by 11.56pm (IST). However, what happens if the match doesn't take place today?

In such cases a reserve day comes to the rescue. Unlike last time, the reserve day for the Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings match will be on Monday.

So, IPL fans can expect to catch the action tomorrow, when the covers hopefully come off!

