Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement

Gill's masterclass sets up intriguing grudge final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings
Record-breaking batter slams 59-ball century to put the defending champions in the driver's seat before a ecstatic home crowd in Ahmedabad
Former India ODI specialist and Chennai Super Kings regular Ambati Rayudu on Sunday announced that the IPL final against Gujarat Titans will be his last game in cash-rich league.
Rayudu, who had quit international cricket after being overlooked for the 2019 World Cup in England, had announced his retirement from domestic cricket only to retract his decision later.
However, in a tweet on Sunday, the 38-year-old player from Hyderabad said that there won't be any U-turn this time around after scoring 139 runs in 15 games.
"2 great teams mi nd csk, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn," Rayudu tweeted.
In 55 ODIs for India, Rayudu scored 1694 runs with three hundreds and 10 fifties at an average of 47.05.
It was in T20 cricket, however, where he made a big name having been a vital cog in the CSK set-up for close to a decade.
Before this season's final, he has played 203 IPL games, scoring 4329 runs at a strike-rate of 127 with 22 half-centuries and a single century. The 602 runs in the 2018 season for CSK was his best effort.
However, it is understood that once he retires from Indians domestic scene, Rayudu is free to ply his trade in franchise leagues abroad as well as veterans' T20 tournaments.
ALSO READ:
Record-breaking batter slams 59-ball century to put the defending champions in the driver's seat before a ecstatic home crowd in Ahmedabad
After featuring in six straight seasons in the Champions League Liverpool have failed to qualify for Europe's premier competition
One of them is on the verge of a fairytale promotion worth an estimated £170 million, the biggest financial prize in world football
During the meeting, FIA President recognized Monaco and the Automobile Club de Monaco’s special place in the FIA and praised the country for its continued support of all motorsport disciplines
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will hope to grab a rare opportunity and cash in on the absence of claycourt king Rafa Nadal
Between them Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have won seven tournaments this year
First-time event will see world champion Usman Wazir headline mega show alongside boxers from the UAE, England, Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Germany and Cameron
Favourites were placed in the same half of the field in Thursday's draw and could face each other in the semifinals