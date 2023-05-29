IPL 2023 final: Rain plays spoilsport again; covers come back on

Earlier, in an exciting first inning, Sai Sudharsan's 96-run knock helped Gujarat Titans hit the score of 214/4 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 8:25 PM Last updated: Mon 29 May 2023, 8:35 PM

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings has come to a halt as heavy rains lash Ahmedabad yet again.

Earlier, in an exciting first inning, Sai Sudharsan's 96-run knock helped Gujarat Titans hit the score of 214/4 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai will be looking to clinch a 5th IPL title while defending champion Gujarat Titans will look to become the second team to win back-to-back IPL titles.

ALSO READ: