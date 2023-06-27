India to host ODI Cricket World Cup: Virat Kohli reacts to 2023 schedule, recalls fond memories of 2011 final

Hosts India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup champions Australia in Chennai

By ANI Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 3:31 PM

The 'Chasemaster', and former India captain Virat Kohli expressed his delight over the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, revealing the venue he is most excited to play at during the World Cup at home.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule was unveiled on Tuesday at a gathering in Mumbai. The World Cup kicks off on October 5, with a repeat of the 2019 final as England takes on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For the first time, India will be the sole host nation for a 50-over World Cup. They previously shared hosting duties with countries from the subcontinent such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The 2011 World Cup champion, Kohli also named the location he is most excited to play during the World Cup at home. "Personally, I'm looking forward to playing in Mumbai in this World Cup. It'll be great to experience that atmosphere again. I can understand what they went through and how special it is to play [at] home and how excited people are going to be," Virat Kohli told ICC.

Kohli reminisced about the 2011 World Cup final, which India won by a margin of six wickets against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's venerable Wankhede Stadium. Before being taken out by a spectacular catch by Tilakaratne Dilshan, Kohli had hit four fours in 35 off 49 balls.

"I was quite young then. I saw what it meant to the seniors," Kohli said.

The much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15 and will be the eighth meeting between the two sides at a men's World Cup.

