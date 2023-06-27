India to host ODI Cricket World Cup between Oct 5 and Nov 19

Defending champions England will play New Zealand in the opener at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final

By AFP Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 10:52 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM

India will host this year's 50-over World Cup between October 5 and November 19, according to the schedule released by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

