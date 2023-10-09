ICC World Cup 2023: India's Shubman Gill to miss Afghanistan match

Nation's overall jiu-jitsu medal count now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze
Shubman Gill will miss India's World Cup meeting with Afghanistan, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday, as the in-form opener continues his recovery from dengue fever.
Gill is the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma, but the 24-year-old missed the hosts' six-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday.
"India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on Oct. 9, 2023," the BCCI said in a statement.
"He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team."
In India's win over Australia, Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan, who is likely to once again open alongside Rohit against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Nation's overall jiu-jitsu medal count now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze
Batter makes history by smashing the fastest World Cup century before Mendis (76), Asalanka (79) and Shanaka (68) fight-back in vain with rapid fifties
The Australian beats team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082 seconds as Max Verstappen third as he closes on another F1 title
The cuntry's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at China now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze
American becomes the most decorated gymnast with a total of 34 world and Olympic medals, more than any other gymnast, male or female
Tottenham record sixth win in eight league games this season
The winners won on a back-nine countback from Michael Walsh (9) and Jonathan Duggan (2) with five teams all within one point on the final leaderboard
Camelia Sebti was the winner of the Girls category at the Jumeirah Golf Estates