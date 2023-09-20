ICC announces venues for Men's T20 World Cup

by Web Desk Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 1:30 PM

The International Cricket Council have announced the venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Three major US cities: Dallas, Florida and New York have been selected for the upcoming tournament.

The country will be hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time, with Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York chosen.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice was delighted to announce the venues for the biggest-ever T20 World Cup,

“We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market.”

