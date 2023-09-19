Ashwin warms up for World Cup trial with economical spell

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. — AFP file

By PTI Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 9:44 PM

Nursing dreams of one final ODI World Cup appearance in India blues, Ravichandran Ashwin warmed up nicely by bowling full quota of 10 overs before joining the national team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia.

The 37-year-old Ashwin, who last played an ODI in January 2022, was picked for the upcoming three ODIs against Australia alongside Washington Sundar.

Both the off-spinners will be fighting for that potential World Cup spot if Axar Patel doesn't get fit in time for the global event beginning October 5.

And Ashwin finds himself in contention for a World Cup spot despite lack of game time at the highest level, but it doesn't concern skipper Rohit Sharma.

"With the kind of experience Ashwin has, close to 100 Tests (94), close to 150 ODIs (113) and yes it is all in the past but he has been consistently playing Test cricket and with guys like Ashwin having game time is not so much of a concern," said Rohit after the squad was announced for the Australian series beginning on September 22.

Meanwhile, Ashwin bowled 10 overs for Mylapore Recreational Club A against Young Stars Cricket Club at SSN ground, Tamil Nadu, in the TNCA VAP Trophy on Tuesday.

Mylapore Recreational Club coach Guru Kedarnath was all praise for Ashwin who gave away only 30 runs in the match.

"He is a world-class player; no questions about it. The control he had in today's tie was absolutely fantastic," Kedarnath said.

India's three ODIs against Australia start on Friday in Mohali, followed by the remaining two fixtures on September 24 (Indore) and 27 (Rajkot).

