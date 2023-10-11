Exclusive: When a three-year-old Abdullah Shafique surprised his father

Did you know? Shafiq Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique's father, is a cricket coach in Dubai's GEMS Modern Academy school

Shafiq Ahmed (left); Abdullah Shafique celebrates his hundred against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. — AFP/Supplied photo

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:34 AM

Abdullah Shafique took the world by surprise with a majestic hundred, inspiring Pakistan to pull off a record chase against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Shafique's stirring 176-run third-wicket partnership with Mohammad Rizwan (131 not out) lifted Pakistan from 37 for two to the highest successful run-chase in World Cup history.

Such was the maturity shown by Shafique (113 off 103 balls), that it was hard to imagine he was playing his first-ever match in a World Cup.

What's more remarkable is that Pakistan's Test opener also lacks experience in the one-day format, having only played eight 50 overs matches in domestic tournaments.

And yet, when Pakistan were gasping for breath after the fall of Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq on Tuesday, it was Shafique who set the tempo for the team.

With his classical, risk-free shot-making, Shafique allowed the more experienced Rizwan to get used to the pace of the wicket before the wicketkeeper-batter came into his own.

So why haven't we seen Shafique more frequently in limited-overs cricket?

Perhaps, it's easy to overlook players who play with unhurried grace in today's fast-paced cricket world littered with ramp shots and switch hits.

But there would always be a place for players of his ilk and he proved that beautifully on a true surface in Hyderabad, relying on his touch-play, caressing the ball to the boundary again and again.

It was a sight to behold for the cricketing purists who were surprised by the temperament and skills displayed by the 23-year-old batsman on his World Cup debut.

It was the same way Shafique had once surprised his father, Shafiq Ahmed, when he was only three.

The little Shafique would hold a small bat, keep his head still and move onto the front foot for a shot.

Ahmed, a former first-class cricketer in Pakistan who has been coaching at the GEMS Modern Academy school in Dubai since 2003, had never seen a three-year-old shadow practice like a professional.

"I have played first-class cricket in Pakistan, I have seen a lot of cricket, but I have never seen such a small kid shadow practice like that," Ahmed had told the Khaleej Times during an interview last August.

Ahmed has produced more than 20 players international players for the UAE,

But Abdullah Shafique remains his greatest creation.

"He was always a quick learner. In fact, the first season he played in the domestic under-19 tournament, he scored two hundreds and he was selected for the Pakistan under-19 team. He was only 16 when he played for the Pakistan under-19 team,” said Ahmed as he dissected his son's meteoric rise in Test cricket.

Shafique has made over 1200 runs in just 14 Test matches at a superb average of 50.83 with four hundreds, including a double.

Now no one will be surprised if replicates his Test form in the one-day format!

