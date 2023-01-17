DP World ILT20: MI Emirates inflict more pain on Sharjah Warriors

Muhammad Waseem of MI Emirates plays a shot during the match against Sharjah Warriors at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. — Photo by M. Sajjad

by James Jose Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 10:27 PM

Same opponents but a different venue. But the result ended up being the same for the Sharjah Warriors.

The Warriors had hoped that playing at their fortress — the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which was hosting the first match of the inaugural DP World International League T20 (ILT20) — would bring about a change in their fortunes.

But it was not to be on Tuesday night.

A clinical performance by heavyweights MI Emirates meant they made it two victories from two, while it was a bitter pill to swallow for the Moeen Ali-led side, as they spiralled to a third successive defeat in the tournament.

After a Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir inspired bowling performance, UAE opener Muhammad Waseem, West Indians Nicholas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard made light work of the 147-run chase.

Waseem, who has more than looked the part in the competition, having struck a Player of the Match performance of 71 against the same opponents in Abu Dhabi, the other night, laid the foundation for the six-wicket win with a fine 40 from 36 deliveries with four boundaries and a six.

Despite losing Waseem at the other end, Pooran didn’t lose sight of the finish line, striking an unbeaten 39 from 21 balls with three lusty sixes and a four. And with the giant Pollard clubbing two sixes and a boundary, the Warriors didn’t stand a chance of defending such a modest total.

Earlier, a good start provided by opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore came undone as Sharjah Warriors fell short of what they could have ended up getting.

The Warriors had looked good for a big score with the way Englishman Kohler-Cadmore as well as partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz were going.

The pair had the measure of the MI Emirates new-ball attack, especially that of left-arm pacer Trent Boult. Kohler-Cadmore and Gurbaz dealt in big hits as they raced away to 31 in the opening three overs.

But Boult, the battle-hardened Kiwi, gave MI Emirates the breakthrough, having Gurbaz caught by Andre Fletcher, after the hard–hitting Afghan opener had made 15 from nine balls with the help of three boundaries.

Keeping in mind the short dimensions of the stadium, the stage was perfectly set for Dawid Malan, formerly the No.1-ranked batted in T20s. But the Englishman was kept quiet before he fell for a 14-ball 18.

Bravo was the man to dismiss Malan, caught by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran, putting an end to 56-run association off 44 deliveries between both the Englishmen.

Although the Warriors reached a strong 59-1 in the powerplay and were 100 for three in 13 overs following the fall of captain Moeen Ali, they failed to keep the momentum going.

It all went south for the Warriors thereafter, with Bravo and Tahir striking in tandem to break the back of the opposition’s batting.

Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi couldn’t make much of an impact and while UAE youngster Alishan Sharafu, who came in for teammate Karthik Meiyappan, was presented with a great opportunity to show what he is capable of.

But the 20-year-old was unable to make it count.

The intent was there but he couldn’t pull it off. Perhaps, he should have played to the situation with about four overs left in the innings.

The lanky Paul Walter provided some late hitting with an unbeaten 28 from 18 balls that had four boundaries, but the total was well below par against a strong MI Emirates team.

And so, it proved.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who have lost both their matches, go up against the Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

BRIEF SCORES

MI Emirates beat Sharjah Warriors by 6 wickets.

Sharjah Warriors: 146-7 (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 55, Paul Walter 28 not out; Dwayne Bravo 3-25, Imran Tahir 2-17)

MI Emirates: 147-4 in 17.1 overs (Muhammad Waseem 40, Nicholas Pooran 39 not out, Will Smeed 29, Kieron Pollard 19; Junaid Siddique 2-24)

Player of the Match:

