Danube Sports World inaugurate Indoor Cricket Tournament

Spearheaded by Anis Sajan, fondly known as Mr Cricket UAE, Danube Sports World made a monumental stride in the cricketing arena with the launch of their World Cup-style Indoor Cricket Tournament. This initiative brings the fervour of global cricket events to the indoor setting.
Inspired by the passion and format of the World Cup, the tournament captivated audiences with teams from varied backgrounds, mirroring the UAE's rich cultural diversity in sports.
Beyond entertainment, this initiative aims to underscore the appeal of indoor cricket, especially in a region where weather conditions in summers might pose challenges for outdoor games.
"The overwhelming response for the tournament is heart-warming. With the World Cup spirit as our muse, we aim to introduce indoor cricket to broader horizons," Sajan said.
The duration of the auction was marked by intense competition, presenting fans with edge-of-the-seat moments, commendable sportsmanship, and superb cricketing tactics tailored for the indoor environment.
The auction, which lasted around three hours, saw 10 teams bidding to choose 130 players out of the 300 registered players.
“With the World Cup fever at its peak, we wanted to give the local players an opportunity to showcase their talent and live their passion for their country," Sajan said.
"Their collective vision is to see this pioneering event as a catalyst, inspiring similar global ventures and cementing indoor cricket's position on the world stage."
The Spaniard’s 54-hole score is the lowest of the season on the Asian Tour
Close contests in most divisions at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club event
The all-new global T20 tournament will feature retired and non-contracted players from England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa
Nation's overall jiu-jitsu medal count now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze
Batter makes history by smashing the fastest World Cup century before Mendis (76), Asalanka (79) and Shanaka (68) fight-back in vain with rapid fifties
The Australian beats team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082 seconds as Max Verstappen third as he closes on another F1 title
The cuntry's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at China now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze
American becomes the most decorated gymnast with a total of 34 world and Olympic medals, more than any other gymnast, male or female