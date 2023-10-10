Danube Sports World inaugurate Indoor Cricket Tournament

Anis Sajan with the coveted trophy alongside all the team owners and sponsors. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 12:23 AM

Spearheaded by Anis Sajan, fondly known as Mr Cricket UAE, Danube Sports World made a monumental stride in the cricketing arena with the launch of their World Cup-style Indoor Cricket Tournament. This initiative brings the fervour of global cricket events to the indoor setting.

Inspired by the passion and format of the World Cup, the tournament captivated audiences with teams from varied backgrounds, mirroring the UAE's rich cultural diversity in sports.

Beyond entertainment, this initiative aims to underscore the appeal of indoor cricket, especially in a region where weather conditions in summers might pose challenges for outdoor games.

"The overwhelming response for the tournament is heart-warming. With the World Cup spirit as our muse, we aim to introduce indoor cricket to broader horizons," Sajan said.

The duration of the auction was marked by intense competition, presenting fans with edge-of-the-seat moments, commendable sportsmanship, and superb cricketing tactics tailored for the indoor environment.

The auction, which lasted around three hours, saw 10 teams bidding to choose 130 players out of the 300 registered players.

“With the World Cup fever at its peak, we wanted to give the local players an opportunity to showcase their talent and live their passion for their country," Sajan said.

"Their collective vision is to see this pioneering event as a catalyst, inspiring similar global ventures and cementing indoor cricket's position on the world stage."