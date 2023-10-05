Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule: Complete list of fixtures, timings, venues

Global Golf: Spotlight turns to DP World Tour in Scotland as the PGA Tour heads to Mississippi
Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes in action at the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The anticipation is palpable, the stakes are high, and the cricketing world is ready to witness the grand spectacle that is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As the tournament kicks off on a Thursday (October 5), the passionate fans and cricket enthusiasts around the globe are poised for thrilling encounters, nail-biting moments, and unforgettable memories.
With 10 nations battling it out in 48 matches across 46 action-packed days, hosted at 10 distinctive venues, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be a cricket extravaganza like no other. Here, we present the complete list of fixtures, timings, and venues for this epic sporting event.
|MATCH NO.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIME (UAE local time)
|VENUE
|1
|England vs New Zealand
|Oct 5
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Oct 6
|12:30 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|3
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Oct 7
|9am
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|4
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 7
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|5
|India vs Australia
|Oct 8
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|6
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Oct 9
|12:30 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|7
|England vs Bangladesh
|Oct 10
|9am
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|8
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 10
|12:30 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|9
|India vs Afghanistan
|Oct 11
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|10
|Australia vs South Africa
|Oct 12
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|11
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Oct 13
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|12
|India vs Pakistan
|Oct 14
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|13
|England vs Afghanistan
|Oct 15
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 16
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|15
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Oct 17
|12:30 pm
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|16
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Oct 18
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|17
|India vs Bangladesh
|Oct 19
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|18
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Oct 20
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|19
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 21
|9am
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|20
|England vs South Africa
|Oct 21
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21
|India vs New Zealand
|Oct 22
|12:30 pm
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|22
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Oct 23
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|23
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Oct 24
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|24
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Oct 25
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|25
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 26
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|26
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Oct 27
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|27
|Australia vs New Zealand,Australia vs New Zealand
|Oct 28
|9am
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|28
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|Oct 28
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|29
|India vs England
|Oct 29
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|30
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 30
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|31
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Oct 31
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|32
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Nov 1
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|33
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Nov 2
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|34
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|Nov 3
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|35
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Nov 4
|9am
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|36
|England vs Australia
|Nov 4
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|37
|India vs South Africa
|Nov 5
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|38
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Nov 6
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|39
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Nov 7
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|40
|England vs Netherlands
|Nov 8
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|41
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Nov 9
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|42
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Nov 10
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|43
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Nov 11
|9am
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|44
|England vs Pakistan
|Nov 11
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|45
|India vs Netherlands
|Nov 12
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|1st Semi-Final
|1st team v 4th team (on points table)
|Nov 15
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2nd Semi-Final
|2nd team v 3rd team (on points table)
|Nov 16
|12:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|FINAL
|Nov 19
|12:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
ALSO READ:
Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes in action at the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Season tees off with the Senior Champions Tour at The Els Club
'Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah,' she writes in a heartfelt Instagram post
Takayama, who took bronze in the event at the previous Asian Games in Jakarta, said he felt lucky to share the title after hitting hurdles in the race
Derrick and Khaliullina-led-team edge Gathercole and Breeze's Captains by just one point in annual even
The Mexican secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
South African beats India’s Chikkarangappa S. by two shots as Dubai Golden visa awardees Gagunjeet Bhullar and Jeev Milkha Singh finish tied 5th and 16th respectively
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on team crown