UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule: Complete list of fixtures, timings, venues

The epic tournament features 10 nations playing 48 matches over 46 days at 10 different venues

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
Captains of the ten participating teams in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup pose with the trophy ahead of the start of the tournament. Photo: AFP
Captains of the ten participating teams in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup pose with the trophy ahead of the start of the tournament. Photo: AFP
by

Web Desk

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM

Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM

The anticipation is palpable, the stakes are high, and the cricketing world is ready to witness the grand spectacle that is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As the tournament kicks off on a Thursday (October 5), the passionate fans and cricket enthusiasts around the globe are poised for thrilling encounters, nail-biting moments, and unforgettable memories.

With 10 nations battling it out in 48 matches across 46 action-packed days, hosted at 10 distinctive venues, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be a cricket extravaganza like no other. Here, we present the complete list of fixtures, timings, and venues for this epic sporting event.

Full list of World Cup ODI Matches

MATCH NO.MATCHDATETIME (UAE local time)VENUE
1England vs New ZealandOct 512:30 pm Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
2Pakistan vs NetherlandsOct 6 12:30 pm Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
3Bangladesh vs AfghanistanOct 79amHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
4South Africa vs Sri LankaOct 712:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
5India vs AustraliaOct 812:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
6New Zealand vs NetherlandsOct 912:30 pm Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
7England vs BangladeshOct 109amHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
8Pakistan vs Sri LankaOct 1012:30 pmRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
9India vs AfghanistanOct 1112:30 pmArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
10Australia vs South AfricaOct 1212:30 pmBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11New Zealand vs BangladeshOct 1312:30 pmMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
12India vs PakistanOct 1412:30 pmNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
13England vs AfghanistanOct 1512:30 pmArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
14Australia vs Sri LankaOct 1612:30 pmBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15South Africa vs NetherlandsOct 1712:30 pmHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
16New Zealand vs AfghanistanOct 1812:30 pmMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
17India vs BangladeshOct 1912:30 pmMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
18Australia vs PakistanOct 2012:30 pmM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
19Netherlands vs Sri LankaOct 219amBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
20England vs South AfricaOct 2112:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
21India vs New ZealandOct 2212:30 pm Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
22Pakistan vs AfghanistanOct 2312:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
23South Africa vs BangladeshOct 2412:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
24Australia vs NetherlandsOct 2512:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
25England vs Sri LankaOct 2612:30 pm M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
26Pakistan vs South AfricaOct 2712:30 pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
27Australia vs New Zealand,Australia vs New ZealandOct 289amHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
28Netherlands vs BangladeshOct 2812:30 pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata
29India vs EnglandOct 2912:30 pm Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
30Afghanistan vs Sri LankaOct 3012:30 pm Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
31Pakistan vs BangladeshOct 3112:30 pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata
32New Zealand vs South AfricaNov 112:30 pm Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
33India vs Sri LankaNov 212:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
34Netherlands vs AfghanistanNov 312:30 pm Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
35New Zealand vs PakistanNov 49amM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
36England vs AustraliaNov 412:30 pm Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
37India vs South AfricaNov 512:30 pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata
38Bangladesh vs Sri LankaNov 612:30 pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
39Australia vs AfghanistanNov 712:30 pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
40England vs NetherlandsNov 812:30 pm Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
41New Zealand vs Sri LankaNov 912:30 pm M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
42South Africa vs AfghanistanNov 1012:30 pm Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
43Australia vs BangladeshNov 119amMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
44England vs PakistanNov 1112:30 pmEden Gardens, Kolkata
45India vs NetherlandsNov 1212:30 pmM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
1st Semi-Final 1st team v 4th team (on points table)Nov 1512:30 pmWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
2nd Semi-Final2nd team v 3rd team (on points table)Nov 16 12:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
FINALNov 19 12:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports