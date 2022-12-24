Cricket: Shahid Afridi to head new Pakistan selection committee

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Former captain Shahid Afridi will head the new interim selectors committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), officials said Saturday, the latest change since the team was thrashed by England.
The PCB underwent a major overhaul on Thursday when a 14-member management committee took over after Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman.
The main committee, headed by former chairman Najam Sethi, also dismissed chief selector Mohammad Wasim before appointing Afridi.
Former players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar were also named selectors, the PCB said.
The changes follow Pakistan's first-ever 3-0 home whitewash by England this month.
"I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility," said Afridi, who retired from international cricket in 2017.
"We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform."
Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 one-day and 99 Twenty 20 international for Pakistan in a career remembered for his hard-hitting batting.
Pakistan are currently involved in a two-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match in Karachi starting from Monday.
ALSO READ:
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena