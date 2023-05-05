Babar Azam takes Pakistan to top ODI ranking in win over New Zealand

The first edition of the Global Chess League will take place from June 21 to July 2
Babar Azam scored a superb century on Friday to help lift Pakistan to the top of the one-day international rankings after a thumping 102-run victory in the fourth match against New Zealand in Karachi.
Azam smashed a 117-ball 107 and also became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs, as his team made 334-6 in their 50 overs.
His 18th ODI hundred took him past the mark in his 97th innings in the format, beating former South Africa batter Hashim Amla's previous record of 101 innings.
New Zealand was bowled out for 232 in 43.4 overs with skipper Tom Latham (60), Mark Chapman (46) and Daryl Mitchell (34) offering some resistance.
Leg-spinner Usama Mir led Pakistan's bowling charge with a career-best 4-43 while pacers Mohammad Wasim (3-40) and Haris Rauf (2-37) also impressed.
The win gave Pakistan a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and took them to number one for the first time since the International Cricket Council officially recognised the rankings in 2005.
Pakistan's previous highest ODI ranking was third which they attained in January 2018 and again in June 2022.
Babar starred with his 30th ton in all international cricket after New Zealand won the toss and put the hosts in to bat at National Stadium.
The 28-year-old beat Amla's record when he reached 19.
He added 50 for the second wicket with Shan Masood (44), 127 for the fourth wicket with Agha Salman (58) and another 41 for the sixth with Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 28.
Babar, who has been the number one ODI batter for the last two years, hit 10 boundaries before he was caught at deep mid-wicket off debutant Ben Lister in the 48th over.
Babar is the 14th Pakistani to score 5,000 or more runs in ODI cricket, with former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq top of the list with 11,701.
He is also the fastest to 18 ODI hundreds, beating Amla's record of 102 innings.
Salman chipped in with two sixes and four fours in his 46-ball knock before being caught and bowled by pacer Matt Henry who finished with 3-65.
Shaheen Shah Afridi hit three sixes and a four in his seven-ball 23 not out as Pakistan plundered 94 runs in the last 10 overs.
The first edition of the Global Chess League will take place from June 21 to July 2
Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), held a press conference in Tashkent, during which he spoke about the future of boxing and the initiative to create an alternative 'international federation'.
The Gunners ended a four-game winless run by dismantling The Blues
The league leader is 18 points ahead with only six games left to play, and it will be crowned champion if second-placed Lazio fail to beat Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, a day before Napoli itself plays away at Udinese
His side has eight games over the next 25 days but the Spaniard said it was not the first time it has been battling on three fronts at this stage of the season
The league opened a multi-year deal with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism in 2022 when the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks met in the first two NBA games played in the Middle East
League opened multi-year deal with the Capital in 2022, when Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks met in the first two NBA games played in Middle East
Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth