Afghanistan cricket slams Australia for cancelling ODIs in UAE

Cricket Australia cited recent heavier restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan by the Taliban government for axing the three ODIs

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (right) attends a practice session. — AFP file

By AP Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 7:18 PM

Afghanistan cricket officials blasted Australia's decision on Thursday to cancel their men's one-day international cricket series.

Cricket Australia cited recent heavier restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan by the Taliban government for axing the three ODIs in March in the UAE.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it was “extremely disappointed and saddened by the pathetic statement” from Cricket Australia and it would complain to the International Cricket Council.

It accused CA of prioritising political interests over fair play and sportsmanship, undermining the integrity of the game, and damaging the relationship between the two countries.

“Cricket has played a significant role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan,” the board said. “After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped to bring people together and provide a sense of normalcy to the country. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, particularly young people.”

It said it would rethink the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League if the decision was not reversed.

Afghan fast bowler Naveen ul Haq Murid called scrapping the series “childish” and accused Australia of taking away Afghans’ only reason for happiness instead of being supportive.

When Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021, women were banned from playing sports.

Recent Taliban restrictions on women’s and girls’ education, employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms were cited by Cricket Australia for dropping the men's ODIs following consultation with the Australian government and other groups.

Australia gave similar reasons for axing a one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Hobart, Australia, in November 2021.

In December, the Taliban banned women from completing higher education, having prohibited attendance at gyms and parks a month earlier.

Women are also banned from attending school beyond the sixth grade and working most jobs outside of their homes.